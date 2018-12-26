NWS: 8+ Inches of Snow Expected to Fall in St. Cloud Metro

UNDATED -- Winter is here and it's making its presence known. A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central Minnesota between 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and noon Friday.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring heavy snow across much of western and northern Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin. The orange shaded regions on the map can expect 8 or more inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the areas in blue will have warmer temperatures, rain, and much less snow.

National Weather Service