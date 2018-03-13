BENSON (AP) -- Six young people remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition, following a collision between a school van and a semi in western Minnesota.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds are in critical condition following Monday afternoon's crash west of Benson. The students were riding in a Hancock Public School transport van. Two 10-year-olds and a 12-year-old are hospitalized in stable condition.

The 68-year-old woman who was driving the van and a 15-year-old were treated for injuries and released. The truck driver was not seriously injured.