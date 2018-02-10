Now You Can ‘Buy’ Your Own Day At the Library

ST. CLOUD -- Want your own day at the public library? Now you can! "Own A Day" is the newest way to help support the Great River Regional Library.

For $100 you can "buy" any day of the year. In return you'll get special recognition at the library branch of your choice, a certificate of appreciation, and a mention of your gift and honoree at the library's website.

The money raised from "Own A Day" will be used to buy library books, digital resources, and promotional information.