North Dakota Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Welfare Scam

ST. PAUL (AP) - A North Dakota man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for scamming Minnesota welfare programs out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Forty-seven-year-old Elfonzo Shelby, of Fargo, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday for using fake identities to swindle more than $300,000 in general assistance and food stamp benefits. Shelby pleaded guilty to the allegations in September.