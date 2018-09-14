North Dakota man Convicted in Minnesota of Threatening Judge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A North Dakota man has been convicted in Minnesota of threatening to kill a federal judge.

A jury in St. Paul found 65-year-old Robert Phillip Ivers , of West Fargo, North Dakota, guilty Friday. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says Ivers has ``a long history of using words to frighten and intimidate.''

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright ruled against Ivers last year when he sued a life insurance company.

He sued again, and two volunteer attorneys he consulted reported the threats. When marshals went to West Fargo to speak with him, he screamed he was glad he had scared the judge because she stole his life.

Ivers ran twice for mayor of Hopkins, Minnesota, sparking anger for racist remarks at a candidate forum last year.

A sentencing date has not been announced.