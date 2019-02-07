North Dakota Man Arrested in Avon on Theft, Drugs Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A man from North Dakota is jailed in Stearns County after a traffic stop uncovered a stolen vehicle, drugs and stolen merchandise.

According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Levi Jerome of St. Michael, North Dakota was stopped at the rest stop along Interstate 94 in Avon early Tuesday morning. Jermoe allegedly denied knowing anything about the stolen vehicle, saying he had rented it from a friend.

Officers searched the vehicle and say there were hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and heroin inside. Records also show there was a large amount of clothing and electronic devices, many of which still had tags and anti-theft devices on them.

Jerome allegedly told police that a woman passenger inside the vehicle had nothing to do with the items in the vehicle and that he would take responsibility for everything.

Court records indicate Jerome has a domestic abuse no-contact order against him which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.

He's due back in court in March.