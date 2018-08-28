Norman Eggerth, 84, Long Prairie

September 26, 1933 - August 27, 2018

A time of sharing of family and friends will be at 11am Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Norman Eggerth who died Monday at his home in rural Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Friday and after 10 am Saturday at the funeral home in Long Prairie. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle.

Norman was born September 26, 1933 in Minneapolis to Edward Harold & Alina (Paavola) Eggerth. He moved to the Long Prairie area with his family at a young age and has lived here his entire life. Norman liked riding on his four wheeler, hunting deer, coons and coyote.

Survivors include his brother, Roger (Leona) of Burtrum; sister, Dolores Cottrell of Silverton, OR; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother in law, Royce Cottrell and a niece, Joyce.