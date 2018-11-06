Norman A. Imholte, 88, Clear Lake

March 1, 1930 - November 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Norman A. Imholte, age 88, of Clear Lake. Norman passed away peacefully on November 4, 2018 at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Marcus Parish Cemetery in Clear Lake with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 9, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Norm was born March 1, 1930 in Clear Lake, MN to Frank and Dora (Hoffman) Imholte. Outside of serving in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, he spent his entire life on the family farm where he grew up and raised his own family. He married Mary (Walz) Simon in 1972. In addition to accepting Mary’s children as his own, they adopted 8 more children from Colombia. He will be remembered for his strong faith and his love of the land. He was an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Norm is survived by his children Sam Ruh-Simon of Little Falls, Kathy (Roger) Taylor of Nicollet, MN, Harry (Merlyn) Simon, Jr. of Clear Lake, Rick Imholte of St. Cloud, Joe (Ashley) Imholte of Clear Lake, Anita (Brian) Leblanc of Mesa, AZ, Norman (Lanie) Imholte, Jr., of St. Cloud, Dan Imholte of St. Cloud, Teresa (David) Cabrera of Phoenix, AZ, Maria Imholte of Tempe, AZ, and Tony Imholte of St. Cloud, 25 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Harold Imholte of St. Cloud, sister Marie Boras of Lethbridge, Canada and special friend and caregiver Destinee Love.

Preceding Norm in death were his parents, wife Mary (2016), and siblings Cyrilla, Dale, Leonard, Andrew, Jerome and Hilary.

Memorials are preferred.