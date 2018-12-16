Norma N. Berry, 81, Sauk Rapids

December 29, 1936 - December 12, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Life Assembly of God Church in St. Cloud for Norma N. Berry, age 81, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Dave Oler will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.

Norma was born December 29, 1936 in Torrington, WY to Arthur & Jennifer (Smith) Hacker. She married Donald Berry on January 20, 1953 in Torrington, WY. They lived in Bloomington and moved to Clear Lake after they retired. Norma was a homemaker and also worked at Hardware Hank in Bloomington, and provided daycare at Lyndale Lanes and out of her home in Bloomington. She was a member of Life Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed participating in Solos activity group. Norma also enjoyed birds, flowers, slot machines, poker, crosswords, sudoku, and the Game Show Network. She was a caring, loving, thoughtful, sweet, strong, independent woman. Family was very important to her.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Joe) Larson of Phoenix, AZ, Linda (Russ) Pekarek of Clear Lake, Don Berry, Jr. of Clear Lake and Ken Berry of Clear Lake; brother, Calvin Newton of Cheyenne, WY; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on Feb. 1, 2005; grandson, Joshua Berry; siblings, Alice Anders and Gene Hacker; and an infant brother.

Yellow flowers are appreciated at the services.