Norbert J. “Nubs” Jost, 92, St. Cloud

March 27, 1926 - September 20, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Norbert J. “Nubs” Jost, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Norbert was born on March 27, 1926 to Peter and Anna (Watry) Jost in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Nubs graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1944. While at Cathedral, he was a prolific boxer and four time golden glove champion. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country in General George S. Patton’s Third Army 13th Armored “Black Cats Division” during WWII. He then re-enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve during the Korean War. Norbert was united in marriage to Anna Mae Wessel on June 19, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. They were married for 62 years. Norbert worked for the United States Postal Service as an elected rural carrier, retiring after 40 plus years of service. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, Catholic Aid Association and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Nubs was a loving father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go deer hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed dancing, water skiing, and playing cards, especially Poker. Nubs also enjoyed bowling and Wii bowling; he rarely bowled a score under 200. While at the V.A. Medical Center, Nubs even made it to the National V.A. Wii Bowling Championship three years running.

Norbert is survived by his children, Norbert (Lou Ann), of Richmond, Mary Beth Sebas, of Fairmont, Lisa Jost, of Maple Plain and Lori Jost, of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Christopher, Maria and Katie Sebas; siblings, Delores (Scott) Simon and Hilda Kortman and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Mae on March 9, 2016; siblings, Ray (Rose), Angie (Carl) Jahns, Leo and Vern; and brother-in-law, Cecil Kortman.

A special thank you to the staff of buildings 48, 49 and 50 at the St. Cloud VAMC for their loving and compassionate care of Norbert.