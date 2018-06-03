Nona Davis, 92, rural Foley

August 13, 1925 - June 1, 2018

Nona Davis, age 92 of rural Foley died, Friday, June 1, 2018 at her home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will take place at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Nona Ruth Davis was born August 13, 1925 in Appleton, Minnesota to Hogan and Anna (Peterson) Wingness. She married Gordon Davis on November 6, 1945 in Elk River. The couple raised their family in Elk River before moving to the Princeton and Foley area in 1979. Nona worked for Federal Cartridge in Anoka for 25 years until her retirement in 1988. She enjoyed garage sales, word books and liked listening to her family musicians play music. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Nona was a bright light that loved life! So very special to all of us and will live on in our hearts forever. You only had to be around her for a minute to see how special she was.