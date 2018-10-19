Nobles County to Appeal Order in Immigrant Detainee Case

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota judge has issued a temporary restraining order that bars the Nobles County Sheriff's Office from relying on arrest warrants from immigration officials to keep individuals detained.

The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued Nobles County this year, alleging the sheriff didn't release some immigrants from jail when required, then re-arrested them for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

An attorney for the county says it doesn't arrest people for ICE.

But Nobles County has a contract to house ICE detainees and transitions into ICE custody were done if the paperwork was in order.

Friday's order says the county can't rely on ICE arrest warrants because they aren't signed by a judge.

This means that now, the county must release individuals and an ICE official must re-arrest them if they are to be placed in federal custody.