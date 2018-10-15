Noah Michael Belgarde, 7 months, Rice

February 23, 2018 - October 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Noah Michael Belgarde, age 7 months, who passed away at his home on Saturday. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Noah Michael Belgarde was born on February 23, 2018 in St. Cloud to Kateri Belgarde. He was an active little boy and full of love. Noah loved blowing raspberries and shaking his head “no”. Squash and sweet potatoes were his favorite foods and he loved bath time. He was the best little brother. Noah truly touched the lives of many, for the short time he was with us on earth. His smile could brighten any room and he brought sunshine wherever he went.

Survivors include his mother, Kateri of Rice; big brother, Isaac Schreder at home; grandparents, Mary Ann Belgarde and Michael Meuffels of Rice; aunt, Dawn Belgarde of Mille Lacs and close family friend, Manda Williams of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.