No Serious Injuries In School Bus Crash in Northern Minnesota

LENGBY (AP) -- A school bus crash in northwestern Minnesota resulted in no serious injuries.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says 22 students and one staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Youth Institute in Crookston on Monday when their bus was involved in a crash. Eleven students and the driver were taken to hospitals in Bagley and Fosston with minor injuries such as cuts and abrasions.

Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2, east of Lengby. He did not immediately have further details.