No Charges Against St. Paul Officers in Fatal 2017 Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two St. Paul police officers who fatally shot a man in October.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said Thursday that the use of deadly force by Officers Jordan Wild and Daniel Gleason was justified.

Both officers fired their guns during a confrontation and exchange of gunfire with 28-year-old Phumee Lee on Oct. 5. Authorities say Lee had just held a woman and children at gunpoint and had fired a gun inside the home in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Video from a resident's security camera shows Lee walking toward the officers and pointing an object at officers. The video shows a flash coming from the object immediately before he falls onto the street.

Police recovered a handgun near Lee's body.