Nicole M. Van Heel, 34, St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud

April 10, 1984 - November 25, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Nicole M. Van Heel, age 34 of St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (2405 Walden Way) in St. Cloud. Nicole passed away on November 25, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from a stroke she suffered while on duty. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Nicole was born on April 10, 1984 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Dale Van Heel and Michelle Miller. She was a 2002 graduate of St. Cloud Apollo High School and a 2006 graduate from the St. Cloud Technical and Community College with a degree in Paramedicine. She was employed by Gold Cross Ambulance as a Paramedic in St. Cloud since 2007. Nicole was also a Firefighter for the St. Augusta and later the St. Joseph Fire Departments and First Responder Instructor.

She spent her time on duty saving lives and her time off duty living life to the fullest.

Nicole is survived by her father, Dale Van Heel of St. Cloud; mother, Michelle (Suzie Scoles) Miller of St. Cloud; life partner, Jess Wold; grandmother, Dianne Miller of Waite Park; brothers, Chad (Kristin) of Otsego, Jacob (Samantha Robinson) of St. Cloud; step-brother, Nick (Diana Thompson) Regnier of St. Cloud; nephews, Chase, Max and Easton Van Heel and Jackson Regnier.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lambert and Marcella Van Heel and Sylvester “Sy” Miller; and aunt, Melinda Miller.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Nicole’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the support and comfort from the Minnesota EMS Honor Guard and her Public Safety family.