Nick Magnuson, 27, St. Cloud

September 5, 1990 - May 5, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Nick Magnuson, age 27 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 9, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Nick died Saturday, unexpectedly at his home, of natural causes. Innichment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Nick was born September 5, 1990 in California to James and Diane “Staggs” Magnuson. The family moved to St. Cloud when Nick was an infant and he spent his life in the area. He graduated from Apollo High School in 2009. He was involved in hockey during school and his favorite hobby was with Ham Radio. He was a member of the Digital Amateur Radio Club “DARC.” Nick was working in the Quality Control area of Dubow Textile in St. Cloud. He was a compassionate, caring person with an infectious sense of humor that endured him to many. In 2009, Nick bravely stepped forward to report a situation that had been harmful to him because he wanted to be sure others were not harmed. His actions ensured the safety of others by eliminating the injustice he endured. Nick was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.