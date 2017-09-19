Nicholas J. (Nick) Hasselfeldt, 83, St. Cloud

March 30, 1934 - September 16, 2017

Nicholas J. (Nick) Hasselfeldt, age 83, St. Cloud, MN died on September 16 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date.

Nick was born on March 30, 1934 in Mankato, MN to Harry and Elise (Roller) Hasselfeldt. Nick lived in Eagle Lake, MN until 1951 when he moved with his family to the Brainerd lakes area. After graduating in 1952 from Brainerd High School, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years and was stationed in California. He attended Mankato State College earning a B.S. in Education and later completed his Master’s degree in Education at the University of Minnesota.

Nick married Marie Knudsen on August 23, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mankato, MN. They made their first home in Staples, MN where Nick was a teacher at Staples High School and later a counselor at Staples Vocational Technical Institute. In 1967, Nick moved his family to St. Cloud after accepting a counselor position at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He retired in 1992.

Nick enjoyed spending time with family and friends in both Minnesota and Arizona. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, traveling, fishing, hunting, gardening, birdwatching and his card club. He was an avid supporter of the St. Cloud State Huskies men’s hockey team. He was a past American Legion Commander in Eagle Lake and St. Cloud and a member of Eagles Aerie 622. Nick will be remembered for being a wonderful Husband, Dad and Grandpa as well as a great storyteller.

Survivors include daughters: Susan Schnabel; Brenda (Donny) Preusser; Mary (Dave) Thompson; Karen (Jeff) Althaus, all of St. Cloud, MN; Julie (Ed) Laudenbach of St. Michael, MN and son, Kurt (Dede) Hasselfeldt of Plymouth, MN, 14 grandchildren, Jen Schnabel, Cristen (Chris) Dilks, Megan Tschida, Shannon (Kyle) Edelbrock, Brent Preusser, Jillene Preusser, Becky (Derek) Peterson, Cole (Emily) Laudenbach, Katie (Lucas) Johnson, Emily Laudenbach, Austin Althaus, Nick Althaus, Noah Althaus, Max Hasselfeldt and 8 great grandchildren, Rylee Tschida, Logan Tschida, Lincoln Tschida Parker Schneider, Matthew Dilks, Dylan Laudenbach, Sydney Laudenbach and Ainsley Jo Edelbrock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken (Pat) Knudsen, Glenn (Liz) Knudsen and Debbie Knudsen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie, his parents, father and mother-in-law, Karl and Jo Knudsen, his brother, Jack (Helen) Hasselfeldt and brother-in-law, Arlyn Knudsen.

Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Quiet Oaks Hospice House or St. Cloud Salvation Army.

Pallbearers will be Donny Preusser, Dave Thompson, Jeff Althaus, Ed Laudenbach, Brent Preusser, Cole Laudenbach, Austin Althaus, Nick Althaus, Noah Althaus, and Max Hasselfeldt.