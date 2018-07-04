Nicholas Byron Theis, 40, Las Vegas (formerly of Cold Spring)

April 21, 1978 - July 2, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at River of Life Assembly of God (22801 178th Ave, Cold Spring, MN), for Nicholas Byron Theis, age 40 who died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital on July 2, 2018 due to complications from surgery. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.

Nicholas Byron Theis (always Nick, never Nicholas) was born on April 21, 1978 in Long Prairie, MN to Marcia Enney (Opatz) and Michael J. Theis. Nick grew up in Cold Spring, graduating in 1996 from ROCORI High School. In 2005 he moved to Las Vegas. He obtained a A+ certification from the College of Southern Nevada in computer forensics. He loved fixing computer problems, Star Wars, movies, and most of all being Sean’s Dad.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Edith (Edie) Galindo (Las Vegas, NV); son, Sean Callahan-Theis (Las Vegas, NV); mother and stepfather, Marcia and Edward J. Opatz (Holdingford, MN); father and stepmother, Michael and Danelle Theis (Litchfield, MN); sister, Brianna (Jared) Cowles, (Fort Worth, TX); stepsister Brittney (Jeremiah) Doroff (St. Joseph); stepbrothers, Christopher (Amy) Doroff (St. Cloud) and Codi Doroff (Litchfield).

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Marcellus (Sal) and Rita (Nistler) Theis, and George and Mary (Kingston) Enney.