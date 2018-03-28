Next Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Thrilled to get Started

SAUK RAPIDS -- The man chosen to be the next leader of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is starting to dive in, a few months before his official start date.

Aaron Sinclair is the current Assistant Superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools. He'll take over the Sauk Rapids-Rice job on July 1st. He brings over 19 years worth of experience to his new role.

Sinclair says the 19 years he's been in education have set him down an unconventional path, but one that should benefit the students in the district.

"I think what's unique in my background is that I haven't' taken a conventional path to being a superintendent, I've experienced a lot of different sized districts"

He says even though it's early yet, he's looking forward to getting started and the small town feel of the district.

"I'm just really excited to get involved in the system and the organization and what's here because I think there's a lot of phenomenal things happing right now. So really to orientate myself and become part of the culture, and figure out where the ship needs to head next."

Sinclair says he's excited to "open the doors" so the public can come see what the district is doing on a day-to-day basis, not just for special events.