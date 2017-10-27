Next Hearing Delayed in Rodriquez’s Death Penalty Appeal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The next hearing in the case of a Minnesota man sentenced to death for killing a University of North Dakota student in 2003 has been delayed six months.

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. of Crookston, Minnesota, is appealing his conviction and sentence for kidnapping and killing Dru Sjodin, of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Rodriquez filed what is considered his final appeal in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson says the hearing is being moved from December to July to allow lawyers time to review evidence and ``frame up the issues.''

Lawyers from both sides requested that Erickson remain on the case even though he has been elevated to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.