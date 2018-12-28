New Year Brings Higher Minimum Wage to Minnesota

UNDATED -- Minnesota's minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on Tuesday, New Year's Day.

Large employers must pay at least $9.86 an hour, which is a .21 cent increase. Small employers must pay at least $8.04 an hour, which is a .17 cent increase. The youth wage rate for employees under 18 years old will also be $8.04.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says an estimated 219,000 workers will be getting a raise on Tuesday.

These state minimum wage rates will not apply to work performed in the city of Minneapolis, which has a higher minimum wage.