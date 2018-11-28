New Women’s Clothing, Home Decor Boutique Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new boutique has opened in Sartell, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Near + North opened Saturday inside the former Sprint store in the strip mall along Pinecone Road.

Owner Ann Hudson says she felt this type of store would be a welcoming addition to the community.

When we moved here a few years back, I decided this would be a great location for something like this. I think Sartell is due for an elegant boutique like this.

Hudson says they offer a unique blend of women's clothing and home decor which changes with the trends.

We get new shipments weekly and we are always changing it up to stay fresh and current.

Hudson says this is their second location, with their first store located in Nisswa.

Near + North is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.