New Ulm Man Taken To Hospital After Rollover

GROVE CITY -- A New Ulm man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle in Meeker County early Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 4, north of 325th Street in Swede Grove Township, near Grove City.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Tyler Mack was heading north on Highway 4 when he went off the road, struck a driveway approach and rolled in the ditch.

He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.