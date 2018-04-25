New Tech is On Schedule and Under Budget [AUDIO]

St. Cloud School District 742 Board Chair Al Dahlgren joined me on WJON today. He talked about the new school and says despite the long winter they are still on schedule and under budget with the construction of the new Tech High School on the south side of St. Cloud. He also discussed new curriculum that could be added that would be more career focused at the new school. Dahlgren went on to talk about their policy on the "walk out" and why they were contacted by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Listen to the conversation below.