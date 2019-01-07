New Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum Ready to Lead

SARTELL -- The Ryan Fitzthum era has officially begun in Sartell as he was officially sworn in as mayor during Monday's City Council Meeting.

Fitzthum defeated former council member David Peterson in the November elections. He says he's ready for the opportunity to lead.

There is tradition with this role, and it's living up to that tradition and living up to the position of mayor.

The Sartell native has held many city government positions, including serving on the city council for the past two years. He says that experience will help him in his new role.

I do feel I have an advantage coming in with two years of council experience under my belt, verse coming in green. And our staff here in Sartell does an awesome job of making us feel comfortable.

Fitzthum replaces Sarah Jane Nicoll who did not seek re-election after serving as mayor for the past four years.

Sartell officials also swore in two new city council members, Jeff Kolb and Tim Elness .