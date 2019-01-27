Metro Bus New Sartell Connex Service Showing Early Success

SARTELL -- The new Connex Bus service in Sartell is starting to pick up momentum as riders learn more about its services.

Earlier this month Metro Bus launched their new on demand bus service to replace the fixed route within the community. Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel says the bus service operates similar to uber allowing passengers to get to there destinations faster.

People want to go now. People don't want to wait on a bus or a train. So we wanted to try that concept in Sartell. If uber and lyft is doing it so successfully, let's try it in this less performing area and give people another option to get from point A to point B in that same now moment.

Daniel says they chose Sartell for the pilot program because they didn't have that core ridership compared to other communities.

Currently the new Connex service is showing a 19 percent increase in ridership. Berta Hartig is the Marketing and Communications Manger for Metro Bus. She says one great feature is the bus will pick you up at the end of your driveway, which is perfect for kids.

You can call for a ride for your kid to get over to play basketball at the community center. If there is an event going on or after school activities, parents and kids can call for that ride and get picked up and brought home.

Metro Bus currently has two buses out during peak times and one during off peak times.

If the program is successful, Daniel says they plan to use it in other service areas where ridership numbers are low.

The hours of service is Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The six month pilot program runs through June 30th.