New Rice Clerk Excited For Opportunity To Serve Community

RICE -- The city of Rice has a new Clerk.

Julie Fandel has held the position for a few weeks now. She has lived in Rice for about 8 years and says she wanted to do something to better serve her community.

"I just thought it would be interesting to get more involved with the community I live in. To get more in depth with how things work, how decisions are made and get involved with the future of Rice."

Fandel says this is her first time holding a city government position. She says it's been a learning curve.

"There's a lot to learn. There is a lot of meetings, and things have to be done a certain way. Also just the day-to-day work with helping people track down information."

Fandel replaces Stephanie Roggenbuck who accepted a Human Resources Director position in Wilkin County.