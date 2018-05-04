New Restaurant Moving Into Former Sammy’s Pizza Location

WAITE PARK -- A new urban pub-style restaurant is coming to Waite Park.

Crooked Pint Ale House plans to open in late June inside the former Sammy's Pizza location. The restaurant offers a full menu and a large selection of beer, craft brews, wines, and spirits.

The city council will look to approve a liquor license for the business during Monday night's meeting. Crews have been renovating the inside of the former pizza restaurant.

Crooked Pint Ale House has nine other locations throughout Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Sammy's Pizza closed back in February.