New Miss America Takes Traditional Dip in Ocean After Win

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The new Miss America has taken the traditional morning-after dip in the ocean a day after winning the title.

Cara Mund of North Dakota posed for photographers along the surf on the Atlantic City beach Monday.

The 23-year-old won the crown Sunday night after saying in an onstage interview that President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord. Mund said the Republican president should not have withdrawn the U.S. from the climate accord aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The Brown University graduate is headed to law school. Mund went to high school with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz .

She is the first contestant from North Dakota to win the Miss America crown.