New London Woman Seriously Hurt in Hwy 23 Crash

NEW LONDON -- A New London woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 near New London.

The patrol says 85-year-old Duaine Nelson and his wife, 84-year-old Rosella Nelson were headed south on Highway 9 when Duaine Nelson went to turn onto northbound Highway 23. Their pickup was then hit by a northbound semi.

The crash sent the pickup into the center median where it came to rest.