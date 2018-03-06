New Leadership Chosen For Two District 742 Schools

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has chosen a few new leaders at two different schools with needs.

Nicole Hansen, who's been serving as Interim Principal Talahi Community School since last summer will now have interim removed from her title. Richard Chakolis has been chosen as Hansen's Assistant Principal.

Hansen was in the Talahi community for nine years, from teacher to assistant principal. Chakolis first started at the school this fall and says he's excited to continue his work in this new role.