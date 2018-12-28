New International Coffee Shop Makes Home in Granite City

ST. CLOUD -- A new coffee shop is coming to St. Cloud that's offering a twist on your classic cup of java.

Nori Cafe & Creamery is set to open Saturday at 6:00 a.m. at 510 25th Avenue North. The new shop will feature international coffee, tea, specialty drinks and food items.

Farhiya Iman owns Nori Cafe & Creamery. She says her goal in opening the shop is to bring people of different cultures together over a common love, coffee.

"What I like about the coffee shop is it gives us the ability to meet people and get to know them and talk to them. Of course St. Cloud is becoming more diverse and we figured what better way [to bring people together] than to create a coffee shop that if someone wanted to try a different coffee they can come here and try it and see how different coffees taste."

Iman says they'll still have some of your favorite specialty coffee drinks that you would find at other coffee shops such as mochas and lattes. However, a large selection of their coffee blends will come from Somalia and Ethiopia.

"As we figure out what else we can add, we'll definitely be open to adding more international coffees."

A one of kind, unique dish Nori Cafe & Creamery has on the menu is their gelatino. It's a scoop of gelato or ice cream topped with a shot of espresso and madeleine cookie crumble. Iman says gelatinos give you the best of both worlds.

"It's my favorite, it's good, it has the coffee taste obviously if you want the coffee but it also has the ice cream."

Nori Cafe and Creamery will be giving away some free drinks and menu items during their grand opening Saturday. From 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. you can get one menu item for free.

You can check out Nori Cafe and Creamery's full menu by following the link below.