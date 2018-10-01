New HS Updates: Sartell’s Music Wing Coming Together [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- We continue our series of updates for the new high schools being built in Sartell and St. Cloud, with a look at the new Sartell High School's music wing.

In order to ease scheduling concerns and make more use out of the area, a large emphasis has been placed on making sure the sound from each room -- choral, band and orchestral -- does not bleed into one another.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says sound is a big issue at their current high school.

"We're [our band, choir and orchestras] kind of on top of each other. We're on the first floor and there's a group on top of us. So the concept in this building is to provide enough space for all the volume, but also contain it in the same room. "

At this point, the school is just over half-way there. The roof is now finished, and crews are working on framing the different areas of the school and installing windows.

The school is still on track to be opened in the fall of 2019. Once that happens, the current high school will become a middle school, and the middle school will be shifted to an intermediate school.

The new high school will be 290,000 square feet.

Check back in two weeks when we'll tour the new Tech High School being built by District 742 on the south side of St. Cloud.