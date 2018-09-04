New HS Updates: New Sartell High School Half-way There [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- The new Sartell High School is coming along nicely as crews have hit the half-way mark in the construction process.

Crews are working on enclosing the school so they can start working on the interior over this winter. The $89.5-million school is being built to house a new generation of students as the district is in need of a new space.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the whole concept behind the new high school is to ensure as many of the learning spaces are exposed to one another as possible.

The whole concept of this building is to expose learning, so when you walk in you're going to see learning happening in a number of different spots.

A feature of the new high school is several athletic fields the district has installed. Though in this bond measure there wasn't any funding for a new varsity football or soccer stadium.

We'll used them for freshman and JV games, some soccer matches, but there is not funding for lights or bleachers. This is what the funding project had.

Schwiebert says they're on track and on budget for the project so far.

The school is still on track to be opened in the fall of 2019. Once that happens, the current high school will become a middle school, and the middle school will be shifted to an intermediate school.

The new high school will be 290,000 square feet.

Check back in two weeks when we'll tour the new Tech High School being built by District 742 on the south side of St. Cloud.