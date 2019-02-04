New HS Update: Sartell Shifting to the Finishing Touches [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- Crews are getting ready to put the finishing touches on the new Sartell High School as we're getting used to writing 2019, instead of 2018.

As many as 125 different workers are on site a day, split between 25 subcontractors.

Site Manager John Waletzko says crews will be finishing off the main floor of the auditorium soon.

"We're working on getting the floor of the theatre established. This happens in two parts, we'll pour the flat portion, then frame up the conical section of that from there. We start the first part of that this week."

The school's gym, even though it won't be finished for a few months, looks good enough for a game of pick-up basketball.

"We are currently putting up all the gym equipment, so basketball hoops, volleyball nets and batting cages. The auxiliary gym is finished, and half of the main gym is complete."

The school is still on track to be opened in the fall of 2019. Once that happens, the current high school will become a middle school, and the middle school will be shifted to an intermediate school.

The new high school will be 290,000 square feet.

