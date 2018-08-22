New Foods at the Minnesota State Fair: What Will You Try?
300 CONCESSION STANDS AND LOTS OF FOOD
The Minnesota State Fair features approximately 500 foods at 300 concession stands at various locations throughout the fairgrounds. Everywhere you look; food! It's always a matter of how much you have to spend, how many calories you'll allow yourself to eat, and what you're going to try, since you can't make room for everything.
THE NEWBIES
This year, the Minnesota State Fair is adding 27 new food items to the list of official foods and vendor listings. Which one will you try? Here are just a few from the list that stood out to me. You can get the complete listing by clicking HERE now.
- AHI TUNA POKE BOWL: Tuna, Mango, pico de gallo and avacado, with a Hawaiian ginger soy sauce. This dish is served cold over ice with a fried wonton. YUM!
- BANANAS FOSTER FRENCH TOAST: Cinnamon swirl french toast, with slices of bananas and orange rum flavored caramel sauce with whip cream.
- BBQ SPLIT: Pulled pork, mac and cheese with coleslaw served with a pickle spear.
- BLUEBERRY RHUBARB COBBLER: A blend of organic blueberries and rhubarb topped with a cornmeal biscuit topped with whipped cream.
- IRISH TATER KEGS: Huge Tater Tots that are deep fried with a mix of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, sour cream drizzled with thousand island dressing, served on a bed of kraut.
- PEPPERONI CHIPS WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER QUESO: This sounds interesting, doesn't it? Like someone thought to themselves...what can I create for next year that they just can't say no to? Fried pepperoni chips served with warm roasted red pepper cheese sauce.