New Exhibits and Attractions Coming To Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS -- New food items won't be the only addition at this year's Great Minnesota Get Together.

The Minnesota State Fair announced Wednesday they have several new features and attractions to see and explore.

Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger says they have a really good slate of fresh new attractions this year.

I'm really excited for the Camria Kitchen, we've always had a demonstration kitchen but this year we created a state of the art facility to really showcase those cooking and baking demonstrations.

Some of the highlights include seven new thrilling rides, new pet pavilions and outdoor demonstration areas, and the former Pet Center on the north side has been converted into a new food destination called The Hangar.

Dullinger says they really tried to spread out the attractions to get people checking out all the state fair has to offer.

The middle of the fairgrounds in the past have been the heart of the grounds. So what we are trying to do is pull people up to the north end.

Last month, the fair announced 27 new foods and five new vendors.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended events in the world, attracting nearly 2 million visitors a year.