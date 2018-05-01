New Executive Express Headquarters To Open Next Month [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK -- Construction for the new Executive Express headquarters is nearly finished.

The airport shuttle service has been renovating the former S.J. Louis Construction property in Waite Park since October.

Owner Larry Logeman says they had hoped to be fully operational in their new home by now, but the long winter halted plans.

"It was a brutal winter. We started with the cold temperatures in December where they had to shut the job site down for a few weeks. Then it finally started getting warm and we have the big snow storms in April."

This will be the first time Executive Express will have transportation, reservations, and maintenance all on one property. Currently, passengers are picked up at the Holiday Inn.

Logeman says their goal from the beginning of this project has always been to enhance the customer experience.

"Our staff will greet the customer and get their luggage. By the time the customer parks their luggage will already coded. The customer can then site in a relaxing environment as they wait for their shuttle to leave."

Some of the new features include a pickup/drop off shuttle bay, customer lounge, booking and reservation office, and maintenance shed all on one property.

Logeman says they plan to begin paving the parking lot and doing some beautification around the property at the start of June.

"The asphalt and painting of parking stalls is suppose to be done around June 10th, then we have a few days to test everything and shortly after that have our grand opening."