New Coffee Shop to Open in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Coffee lovers will soon be able to get their daily caffeine fix in Cold Spring.

A new coffee shop, Cold Press Cafe is on deck to open this spring at 200 Red River Avenue South. Casey Dierkhising is the owner of the business. He says they'll be offering several specialty coffee drinks, bakery items and other lunch options.

"We're going to have sandwiches that will be unique but yet they aren't going to be out of the norm. They are going to be a nice classic twist on what people are already familiar with."

Cold Press Cafe will also be featuring craft ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream in Wisconsin.

"We're going to have eight flavors of craft ice cream that will be on a weekly or bi-weekly rotation. There are 80 options total that this vendor offers so we're going to be going through that."

Backwards Bread Company in St. Joseph will be making all of the shop's bread and bakery items. The shop will have a drive-thru.

Dierkhising says he's recently moved to Cold Spring with his wife and son and is excited to bring a coffee shop to town.

"As we've lived there [Cold Spring] we've been picking up the interest in specialty coffee and going to shops and just noticing that Cold Spring is really prime to have a spot like this."

If all goes to plan Cold Press Cafe will be opening in April of next year.