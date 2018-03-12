New Coffee Shop Brewing for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A plan to bring a new coffee shop to downtown St. Cloud appears to be brewing once again. Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a request to rezone part of the 200 block of 5th Avenue.

The owners of the property, Inventure Properties, are planning to combine two vacant units in the 211 building into a single space for the coffee shop. The other two units in that building are restaurants -- Chipotle and Noodles and Company.

The plan also includes demolishing the building immediately to the south to make room for additional off-street parking and a new drive-thru lane.

Another building on that block at 229 5th Avenue is an apartment building, which will remain as is.