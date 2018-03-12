New Coffee Shop Brewing for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A plan to bring a new coffee shop to downtown St. Cloud appears to be brewing once again. Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a request to rezone part of the 200 block of 5th Avenue.
The owners of the property, Inventure Properties, are planning to combine two vacant units in the 211 building into a single space for the coffee shop. The other two units in that building are restaurants -- Chipotle and Noodles and Company.
The plan also includes demolishing the building immediately to the south to make room for additional off-street parking and a new drive-thru lane.
Another building on that block at 229 5th Avenue is an apartment building, which will remain as is.
This project was first brought to the city for rezoning in February of last year but had been delayed until now.