New Case of Mild Bird Flu Found in Minnesota Turkey Flock
ST. PAUL (AP)-- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has identified
another case of a mild form of bird flu in a Minnesota turkey flock.
Routine testing confirmed the presence of low-pathogenic H5N2 virus in a turkey
flock in Stearns County.
The flock of 13-week-old hens has been quarantined. The farm will be allowed to
market the turkeys once the birds test negative for the disease.
A similar case of the virus was detected last month in a commercial turkey
flock in Kandiyohi County.
Officials say this mild form of bird flu is not the same strain of virus that
caused a devastating outbreak in 2015, and poses no public health or food safety
risk.