New Bobby Vee Remembrance Tour Kicks Off Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Midwest Icon Bobby Vee will be celebrated over the next few months.

The Killer Vees, which features member's of Bobby's family, along with members of Bobby's Touring Band and String Sections will be kicking off a tour Saturday.

The show's called Remembering Bobby Vee and it's myself, my brother Jeff, my son Bennett and my cousin Matt and the rest of my dad's touring band. We're basically going out and remembering my dad. We're playing his show and he shows up in video telling stories.

Bobby's son Tommy Velline says the tour kicks off in Red Wing followed by two shows Sunday and Monday night inside the History Theatre in St. Paul New Year's Eve.

Velline says the tour will also make a stop in St. Cloud in January.

We don't do this a lot it's a really hard show for us to do but we will do several shows between now and the middle of February including a stop at the Paramount on January 24th.

If you want to see the show at the History Theatre, tickets start at $35 with both shows beginning at 8:00 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Vee Family after the show.

The show at the Paramount Theatre begins at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $23.