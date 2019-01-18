Nels C. Andersen, Jr., 86, Princeton

June 24, 1932 - January 18, 2019

Nels Christian Andersen, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered into the presence of his Lord on January 18, 2019. Nels was born in Zimmerman on June 24, 1932, to Nels, Sr. and Emma (Nelson) Andersen. On June 2, 1956, he married Mary Wilson, a union that spanned nearly 55 years until Mary’s death in 2011. Together they were charter members of the Zimmerman Evangelical Free Church, where Nels remained active until 2014. A life-long farmer at heart, Nels provided for his family through his employment as a welder at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka. Later in life, Nels and Mary were thrilled to enjoy nearly twenty years on a hobby farm adjacent to Nels’ boyhood home. Nels was a member of the Gideons International, drove for Meals on Wheels, and volunteered with the chaplain at the Sherburne County Jail.

Nels will be dearly missed by his children, Jane Horner of Waconia, Daryl Andersen of Zimmerman, Laura Myers of Zimmerman, and Tracy (Steve) Morris of Calgary, Alberta; his grandchildren, Ben (Andrea), Rachel, and Sam Horner, Amanda (Alex Trapp) and Haley Myers, Nick Daudt, Rebecca, Shannon, and Amy Morris; his great-grandsons, Dominick Horner and Harrison Trapp; his sister, Annamarie Palmer; and sister-in-law, Betty Anderson.

Nels was preceded in death by his parents; his young daughter, Beverly; his wife, Mary; his brother, Robert Anderson; and his sisters, Doris Toth and Ruth Johnson.

The family is grateful to the staff of Betty’s Harbor at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia for the excellent and loving care extended to Nels for the last four and one-half years of his life.

A Celebration of Nels’ Life will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Refuge Church, 25620 4th Street W, Zimmerman, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the celebration. Interment will be in Bellwood Cemetery, Zimmerman, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Refuge Church and Gideons International.