Neighbors Route 75 Restaurant Now Open in St. Joseph [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- A new American style restaurant has opened its doors in St. Joseph.

Neighbors Route 75 is now open in the former American Burger Bar location on County Road 75.

"We make all of our soups homemade, we hand patty our burgers, fresh cut steaks are coming down the road. We are on a limited menu right now but we're going to expand that menu to add ribeyes, sirloins, steak oscar and chicken oscar."

Joe Holtz owns three restaurants, Neighbors Eatery and Saloon in Albertville, Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton and now Neighbors Route 75 in St. Joseph. He says they pride themselves on serving locally grown food.

"We get our potatoes out of local Peterson Farms in Becker, where we reside. We try to get any locally grown fresh product that we can. We get two-three trucks a week so we can always constantly turn the product and have the freshest product available for the customers."

Walking into the restaurant you'll see a few changes.

"We opened up the bar area, expanded it. We put a large bank of TVs over the bar to give it more of a sports bar feel. We're not technically a sports bar but we definitely have a lot of TVs to enjoy games."

Neighbors Route 75 has 17 beers on tap, some of which are from local breweries. The bar also has specialty cocktails. Holtz says they are looking at adding more staff to their team.

"You can definitely apply in-house or we have some ads on Indeed. You can also message us on Facebook. We have a tab there where you can do that."

Right now, the restaurant has 30 employees. Holtz says he couldn't be more excited to open in St. Joseph.

"We [Holtz and his wife] live kind of in the middle of the three restaurants. We're able to access them every day and keep things rolling. It's a wonderful building, a wonderful town and we are just thrilled to be here."

Neighbors Route 75 is open Tuesday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m, - 11:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.