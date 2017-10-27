Neighborhood Group to Host Haunted History Tour

ST. CLOUD -- You can go on a spooky walk through a historic St. Cloud neighborhood this weekend.

The Haunted History Walking Tour kicks off Saturday night in the Northside-Hester Park neighborhood.

Seal Dwyer is the Chair of the Northside-Hester Park Steering Committee. She says the tour includes walking through several houses and parks in the neighborhood.

"We share some of the history of our neighborhood as well as some of the spooky happenings in the greater St. Cloud area."

Tours begin at the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center at Cathedral High School. Two tours will be hosted one at 6:00 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be provided along the tour.

Dwyer says all of the funds raised during the event go back into neighborhood projects such as paying to keep the pool in Hester Park open longer during the summer and improvements to Butler Park.

To be able to keep these neighborhood initiatives going, Dwyer says they hope to have at least 50 people come out the tour.

"We would love to hit $1,000 which would be about 50 people coming. We're a small neighborhood group, there's only seven of us on the steering committee, anything that we can raise is amazing for us."

Last year, the organization raised $400. Tickets to the event are $20, you can buy them the night of the Haunted History Tour.