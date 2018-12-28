Nearly 20 Inches of Snow Up North, Lesser Amounts Farther South

UNDATED -- With warmer than expected temperatures Thursday St. Cloud didn't get near as much snow as the communities to the north of us.

We officially had 3.8 inches of snow from this latest snow storm. Although there are reports of 4-5 inch snow totals in other parts of our listening areas. There is an official report of 7.5 inches of snow just five miles south of St. Cloud.

The biggest snow totals are all well to our north. McGregor had 19.2 inches, Finland 18 inches, Browerville 13.2 inches, Brainerd 12.5 inches, Little Falls 11 inches, Melrose 9.5 inches, Bemidji 8 inches, and Foley at 6 inches are just a few of the snowfall reports.

These totals and more measurements are expected to be updated throughout the day.

St. Cloud now has officially had 11.7 inches of snow for the entire season. That's 5.6 inches below normal.