Near No-No For Odo In Twins’ Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 3-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. The win gives the Twins the win in the three-game series.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before surrendering a one-out double to Greg Bird. Odorizzi finished with 7.1 innings pitched while allowing just one run on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, the Twins were led by Joe Mauer's two hits and Max Kepler's two hits and run batted in.

Minnesota will hit the road for a series with the Royals in Kansas City beginning Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 on AM 1240 WJON.