National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Set for Saturday

LITCHFIELD -- You can get rid of your old prescription drugs safely this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday. Meeker County will have several drops off locations for your unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office along with Dassel City Hall, Watkins City Hall, Grove City City Hall and Cosmos City Hall will all be drop off spots.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says deputies will be available at each location from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. to help dispose of the prescription drugs. Cruze says only medications in pills or patch forms will be taken since the DEA can't accept liquids, needles or sharps.

If you plan on dropping off any unwanted prescription drugs the service is free and no questions will be asked.

If you live near the St. Cloud metro-area, Sherburne County, Stearns County and Benton County all have year-round medication drop boxes.

The St. Cloud VA can also help you dispose of unwanted medications. You can request an envelope from your provider or pharmacist at the VA and mail your old medications into the DEA for free.