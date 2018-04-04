National Library Week Next Week [AUDIO]

April 8-15 is National Library week and Karen Pundsack from the St. Cloud and Great River Regional Library joined me on WJON today. Karen talked about how libraries have changed and become more digital and how it can still be used as a great source for unbiased resource material. The Great River Regional Library has many quiet reading and studying locations along with the possibility of booking rooms for free to hold meetings. Listen to make conversation with Karen.

Learn more about the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud here .